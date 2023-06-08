Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Outagamie County

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - A person riding a motorcycle is dead after a crash in Outagamie County.

Authorities say an SUV hit the motorcycle on County Rd E at Greiner Rd. in the Town of Freedom. Rescuers responded just after 10:20 Wednesday night.

A 52-year-old man from Seymour riding the motorcycle died at the scene. A 40-year-old man from the Town of Grand Chute was driving the SUV; he had minor injuries. Names weren’t made public to allow time for notifying relatives.

The intersection was closed for 5 hours. How they collided is still under investigation.

