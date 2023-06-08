MORE SMOKE THURSDAY... RAIN BY SATURDAY

Outside of some smoky haze, we’ll stay mainly clear tonight. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s across the Northwoods. Some patchy frost is possible for Forest, Florence, and northern Marinette Counties. We’ll stay frost-free from the Fox Valley east and west with lows in the 40s. Our dry soil, low relative humidity and a continuing northeast breeze will lead to more HIGH to VERY HIGH fire danger on Thursday. Folks should continue delaying any outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Menominee County, Michigan and east through the Upper Peninsula.

More Canadian wildfire smoke will be blowing back into the area... both at upper levels of the atmosphere and closer to the ground. Our air quality may become poor again Thursday, but the smoke is not forecast to be as thick as it was over the weekend. Skies will be sunny otherwise and highs should get to near-normal levels in the middle 70s. A northeast wind could gust to 15 mph through the afternoon.

Meanwhile, there is hope ahead for some overdue rain... Look for occasional rain chances over the weekend and early next week. We may also have some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, Saturday’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’re watching this weathermaker closely. Early indications are that some of us could see more than 1″ of rain between Saturday and next Tuesday... it is sorely needed.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Hazy moonlight. Cool and calmer. Patchy frost across far northern Wisconsin. LOW: 47 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine with some wildfire smoke. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Isolated showers possible at night. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers SOUTH and EAST. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: An early shower possible, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 81

