MORE HAZY SUN AND A LITTLE WARMER...

High pressure is giving us another sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. You may notice a little haze at times. That’s because of some wildfire smoke blowing back into the area. It’s mostly aloft in the atmosphere, but some of it might mix down towards the ground. That uptick in air pollution may pose a small risk to those who suffer from respiratory illnesses. Our Air Quality Index will be in the MODERATE category this afternoon.

The forecast still looks dry today. It’s the main reason why our wildfire danger remains HIGH across northeast Wisconsin. Continue delaying any outdoor burning until our weather pattern changes.

Our temperatures will be seasonably warm this afternoon. Most highs will reach the middle 70s, with slightly cooler weather towards Lake Michigan. The next couple days look warmer, with inland highs at, or above 80 degrees.

Meanwhile, we’re tracking our next weathermaker... It’s a cold front which will push through northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. This disturbance will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep your fingers crossed that you get some overdue rainfall. Unfortunately, the rainfall will be scattered, so not everyone will receive it. However, keep your chin up... There’s additional rain chances from Sunday through Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: W/NW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Some wildfire smoke. A little warmer. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and calm. LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Some wildfire smoke. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Morning showers, then clearing. Breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 81

