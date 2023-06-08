Local heroes received a welcome home at Appleton International Airport

Veterans spent the day in Washington, D.C.
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - They returned from their Old Glory Honor Flight on the evening of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

And as always, the end of the trip includes a procession down the airport aisle surrounded by friends and family members welcoming them home.

Several of the returning veterans became very emotional after traveling to Washington, D.C. for their honor flight. The free trip honors the Northeast Wisconsin veterans as a way to thank them for their service. A group of veterans, medical staff, chaperones and more got on a flight in the morning from Appleton International Airport and headed to nation’s capital for the day.

They returned at around 9 p.m. Action 2′s own Adriana Torres’ grandfather was aboard the flight on June 7, 2023.

“It’s really special to me because when they came home it was during the Vietnam War and they did not get the welcome that they deserved,” said Norma Flauger from Gresham, Wisconsin.

“We’ve come out to welcome back the several other honor flights so it’s pretty exciting that our dad is on there now,” stated Michelle Mindel from Neenah.

The flight on June 7, 2023, marked the end of the Old Glory Honor Flight’s 62nd mission and for the veterans who attended. For them, it was a day they most certainly will never forget.

