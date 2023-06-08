Green Bay students surprise beloved custodian “Mr. Bob” before retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The school year is wrapping up for students in Green Bay-area public schools, and it marks a milestone for a beloved custodian.

“Mr. Bob” is getting ready to retire after working at Martin Elementary School for 21 years.

Children chanted “Mr. Bob! Mr. Bob!” at a special ceremony for Robert Baloun. During the assembly, students and staff members let him know how much he’ll be missed. They wore T-shirts with his face on them, dressed like him, and even put on a skit about his retirement.

“He really makes our school... a great place to be,” 5th-grade teacher Missy Klein said. “Family, right?”

“It makes you feel good because you made an impression on their life,” Baloun said.

Mr. Bob says he plans to do a lot of hunting, fishing, boating, and enjoying a schedule-free life.

