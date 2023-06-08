Green Bay Public Schools celebrate last day of class

Students at Green Bay Area Public Schools are now officially enjoying their first moments of summer vacation.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today was the last day of classes. We got the chance to join in on the excitement Thursday morning at McAuliffe Elementary School.

“I’m going to hang out with a lot of my friends because school is over,” said 5th grader Brielle Ojala.

“I’m going to go swimming and some of my friends are going to come over,” said 4th grader Lucas Burzeinski.

There are lots of plans in the making for the long break.

One thing that doesn’t end today is the districts free lunch program. Lunches will be handed out at parks across Green Bay starting next Wednesday.

The program is open to any children between one and 18-years-old and you do not need to be enrolled in the district to participate.

Learn more on this website.

