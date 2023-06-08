Firefighters rescue cat from tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescuing a cat from a tree? Yes, they still do that.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department shared the rescue of “Ghost,” a cat that climbed so far up a tree it couldn’t safely find a way down.

The rescue on the city’s east side took place late Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded with a truck and an engine, and a firefighter went up in the cherry picker to pluck Ghost from the branches.

“The rescue went purrrrfect,” the fire department wrote, and Ghost was reunited with its owner.

Lt. Shauna Walesh says firefighters have to consider a number of factors when an animal needs rescuing from a tree, including whether resources are available (for instance, if there’s a fire response in another part of the city).

Walesh added it can be difficult to safely conduct a rescue if there are power lines near the tree. They’ve received help from Wisconsin Public Service on some cat rescues.

Firefighters know pets are family members. They like to see a happy ending, like the rest of us.

