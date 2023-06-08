Big Ten announces future football opponents, eliminates divisions

FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first...
FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. New coaches often spend their first several months dwelling on the need to instill a different culture into their programs. Fickell says the Badgers already have what he calls a “really good footprint,” something backed up by Wisconsin's 21 consecutive bowl appearances.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Big Ten announced future opponents for all 16 members for the 2024 and 205 seasons as the conference prepares to welcome USC and UCLA.

Schedules will include nine games with rivalry match-ups protected as part of the “Flex Protect Plus” model. The Badgers have two of the 11 protected games with rivalry contests between Minnesota and Iowa guaranteed on the schedule. They will also play home and away with newcomer USC over the next years. That includes a trip to Los Angeles in 2024, and the Trojans making the return visit to Madison a year later.

Other protected rivalry games include Michigan-Ohio State, UCLA-USC, Michigan State-Michigan, Iowa-Minnesota, Illinois-Northwestern, Iowa-Nebraska, Maryland-Rutgers, Illinois-Purdue, and Indiana-Purdue.

The season will still end with the Big Ten Football Championship Game, but will now feature the top two teams in the overall standings. The conference will announce tie breaking procedures at a later time.

Below are the opponents for all 16 Big Ten programs for 2024 and 2025:

2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents
2024 Big Ten Conference Opponents(KCRG)
2025 Big Ten Conference Opponents
2025 Big Ten Conference Opponents(KCRG)

