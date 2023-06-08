Appeals court denies Jacob Cayer’s petition in double homicide case

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - A state appeals court upholds the conviction of a Brown County man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Hobart in 2016.

33-year-old Jacob Cayer is spending life in a mental health institution. A jury unanimously agreed he killed Sabrina and Heesun Teague and tried to kill Sabrina’s boyfriend.

As reported in January, a Brown County judge denied Cayer’s petition for conditional release. Now, in a filing dated June 6, Wisconsin’s District Three Court of Appeals has denied Cayer’s petition for release from the Department of Health Services.

He argued he was wrongly denied the ability to present evidence that a third party may have committed the murders and therefore his constitutional due process was violated. He also claimed there was insufficient evidence to support guilty verdicts.

