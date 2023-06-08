Algoma welcomes cruise ship “Viking Polaris”

The Viking Polaris' sister ship Viking Octantis (pictured here) transiting the Welland Canal—a...
The Viking Polaris' sister ship Viking Octantis (pictured here) transiting the Welland Canal—a key section of the St. Lawrence Seaway connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.(PRNewswire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - On June 16, 2023, the City of Algoma will be considered an international port of entry to the United States as the passenger cruise ship “Viking Polaris” is expected to call port on that day.

Algoma is the only city in Wisconsin to host the “Viking Polaris” on their 15-day cruise touring all five of the Great Lakes, according to a statement issued by the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders from the city and the chamber will welcome the captain at the Algoma City Marina upon arrival with various items representative of the area.

“Algoma is excited to welcome passengers and crew from the Viking cruise ship as well as visitors from near and far who will come here to see the ship along our shores in Lake Michigan. We are thrilled and honored to be hosting the Viking cruise ships eight times in 2023!”, stated Rosemary Paladini, Executive Director of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce has solicited volunteers to staff a pop-up welcome stand near the Algoma City Marina to answer questions and share information about Algoma businesses and attractions.

All volunteers will wear Algona Ambassador t-shirts, making them easily recognizable. The shirts are yellow with “Algoma Ambassador” printed on the front.  On the back, they invite visitors to use a QR code which will direct them to an Experience Algoma page where they can locate dining, shopping, arts, entertainment, and special cruise day sales & events.

“If you spot an Algoma Ambassador feel free to chat them up and they will share information about Algoma and all we have to offer to make your stay enjoyable,” Rosemary Paladini added.

Information regarding Algoma and cruise days can be found at https://visitalgomawi.com/experience-algoma-wi/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
Police return flags in Black Creek
Police found person responsible for taking flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Fentanyl graphic
Green Bay mother and son indicted for drug conspiracy, money laundering

Latest News

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy
FILE - A driver uses a cell phone in Yarmouth, Maine, on Sept. 8, 2009. The use of handheld...
Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Jacob Cayer
Appeals court denies Jacob Cayer’s petition in double homicide case