Algoma welcomes cruise ship “Viking Polaris”

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - On June 16, 2023, the City of Algoma will be considered an international port of entry to the United States as the passenger cruise ship “Viking Polaris” is expected to call port on that day.

Algoma is the only city in Wisconsin to host the “Viking Polaris” on their 15-day cruise touring all five of the Great Lakes, according to a statement issued by the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders from the city and the chamber will welcome the captain at the Algoma City Marina upon arrival with various items representative of the area.

“Algoma is excited to welcome passengers and crew from the Viking cruise ship as well as visitors from near and far who will come here to see the ship along our shores in Lake Michigan. We are thrilled and honored to be hosting the Viking cruise ships eight times in 2023!”, stated Rosemary Paladini, Executive Director of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce has solicited volunteers to staff a pop-up welcome stand near the Algoma City Marina to answer questions and share information about Algoma businesses and attractions.

All volunteers will wear Algona Ambassador t-shirts, making them easily recognizable. The shirts are yellow with “Algoma Ambassador” printed on the front. On the back, they invite visitors to use a QR code which will direct them to an Experience Algoma page where they can locate dining, shopping, arts, entertainment, and special cruise day sales & events.

“If you spot an Algoma Ambassador feel free to chat them up and they will share information about Algoma and all we have to offer to make your stay enjoyable,” Rosemary Paladini added.

Information regarding Algoma and cruise days can be found at https://visitalgomawi.com/experience-algoma-wi/

