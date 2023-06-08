3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Oceans and fungi

Mushrooms
Mushrooms(DC Bureau)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June 8 is World Ocean Day. We’ve put together some fun facts about the oceans that you probably never heard before.

And here’s an interesting discovery: Researchers say fungi sweat to stay cool. (Fungus fact: It was the first complex organism on Earth, beating land plants by about 600 million years.) This sweat-filled discovery isn’t limited to mushrooms.

Enjoy 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and learn from our own fun guy, Brad Spakowitz.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
Fentanyl pills
Authorities issue emergency announcement after spike in overdose deaths in NE Wisconsin
Police return flags in Black Creek
Police found person responsible for taking flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Fentanyl graphic
Green Bay mother and son indicted for drug conspiracy, money laundering

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac
The Viking Polaris' sister ship Viking Octantis (pictured here) transiting the Welland Canal—a...
Algoma welcomes cruise ship “Viking Polaris”
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy