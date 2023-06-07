Wisconsin Legislature moves to protect access to gas-powered vehicles

File photo of cars
File photo of cars(MGN Online, Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate gave final approval to bills Wednesday that would protect access to gas-powered vehicles, snow blowers, lawnmowers and other machines.

The Republican-controlled Assembly passed the measures in April, with all Democrats objecting, and the Senate also passed them along party lines on Wednesday. It is now up to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to sign the bills into law or veto them. He said in April that he didn’t believe a ban on gas engines was necessary for the state to slowly transition to electric vehicles, suggesting he may not consider prohibiting such bans necessary either.

The bills seek to outlaw measures similar to a California statute passed last year that requires all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Democrats have said they had no plans to pursue a gas-engine ban in Wisconsin and accused the bill sponsors of fear-mongering.

The Senate also passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit state and local governments from restricting utility service based on the energy source, such as natural gas. The 22-11 vote along party lines sends the bill to the Assembly.

Republican proponents and other backers, including the state chamber of commerce and energy companies, said the measure was needed to prevent any type of ban in Wisconsin like those discussed in other states. The state of New York will begin prohibiting natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings starting in 2026.

The environmental group Wisconsin Conservation Voters told lawmakers last month that the measure “is at best a solution in search of a problem” given that no community in Wisconsin or the state itself is attempting to ban any type of fuel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Theodore Rhoades was charged with exposing himself to a child in June 2023
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood

Latest News

Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year John Tulachka (right) and State Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Gibson)
Local volunteer firefighter recognized Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year
The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another...
Wisconsin Senate OKs bills targeting unemployment benefits
MGN Online graphic
Wisconsin Senate votes to increase parole transparency
Organizations started training on AED's gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare...
Organizations get training and donated AEDs from Packers