Victim’s mother calls for justice one month after deadly Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been one month since a shooting at a Fond du Lac apartment complex left one woman dead and others injured.

The victim’s mother is now speaking out.

20-year-old Tatyanna Zech died May 7 after being shot while taking out the garbage after a barbecue. One of the suspects turned himself into police days after. The other remains at large.

Nichole Zech says she wants justice. She says that’s the only thing she stands to gain now. She says she lost everything the night her oldest daughter was gunned down.

Tatyanna Zech is the oldest of Nikki Zech’s daughters. She also has an older son. She says this shooting has destroyed her family. Court records say 14-year-old Parise Larry, Jr. and 17-year-old Antonio Johnston were hanging around one of the apartments the night of May 7, acting suspicious as if they were looking for someone.

Two people were shot, another grazed by a bullet. Tatyanna was also shot and killed. A witness told police the shooting goes back to a “beef” Larry and Johnston had with one of the shooting victims. Nichole Zech says that’s hard to swallow, calling her daughter an innocent victim of a senseless crime.

“You took my child away from me and I will never get her back,” says Nichole. “You know how they say that a mother always has a certain type of love for each one of her children and those are the things I sit there and think about…about Tatyanna […] I miss her so much I think about her all day every day. Sometimes I try to put her out of my mind because every time I think about her, the one thing that I think about is that I’m never getting her back, never.”

Parise Larry, Jr. is due back in court on Friday. Johnston is still on the run. Both are charged with five crimes including first degree intentional homicide.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.