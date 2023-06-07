Police found person responsible for stealing flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department returned three flags to members of the American Legion on the afternoon of June 7, 2023. The flags had been stolen.

They were reported missing on May 31, 2023. The Sheriff’s Department has identified a teenager who took them - according to authorities, this person now feels bad and has regrets.

“Being a youthful offender, they don’t obviously think about some of the ramifications and the disrespect that this type of an incident brings. Teenagers are known to do things and make mistakes without knowing the gravity of it,” said Sergeant Nathan Dahm from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident involved an American flag, Wisconsin flag, and POW-MIA flag, which were all brand new, and being flown for the very first time during a Memorial Day event, in the village.

“They’re the flags that myself and millions of other Americans signed a pledge to defend it with our life, and it means everything,” explained Patrick Amerson from American Legion Post 332.

“I hope this person who did this gets help. We don’t want to beat him up or nothing. We just hope he understands why and go from there,” Pat Nachtwey from American Legion Post 332 added.

The incident also led to a fundraising effort - generating hundreds of dollars in donations so far.

“The community support has been absolutely outstanding. We’ve had offers of pledges to help with equipment to secure the lanyards, to security cameras. It’s been really a heartfelt outpouring of generosity,” said Patrick Amerson.

Officials said that this was the second time flags have been stolen from this memorial site. The first time, local police recovered them as well.

