Oshkosh West hopes experience pays off at the State Softball Tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh West Wildcats are battle-tested, and now they’re heading back to Goodman Diamond and the State Tournament for the second straight year.

“I mean it’s such a big stadium and all. I mean compared to playing on the high school diamond, like Madison, it’s so much bigger. Pretty intentional. We just know, like, we’ve got a second shot at state,” said senior pitcher Brianna Bougie.

There will always to be nerves when you go to state, and while the experience may not get more comfortable, it can become familiar. This year Oshkosh West hopes their familiarity pays off.

“We know what it’s like to be there. So, it’s not like as big of a shock. This year we know what’s going to happen, level of play and all of that. You’ve always got to play your best really. Every team that’s there is going to be good, and you can’t like take any pitch off, any play and you have to be good at all times,” said Bougie.

“Been there done that, I feel like we’re not as nervous. Everything is not as much of a surprise as it was last year. So we kind of know what we’re doing and we have a plan for when we get down there,” said senior Kathryn Bergin.

A year ago, the Wildcats saw their postseason run end at the hands of eventual state champion Kaukauna in the quarterfinals. Oshkosh West saw their FVA foes twice during the regular season. Experience in the one of the toughest conferences in the state that can go a long way during a playoff run.

“We are lucky enough to play them twice. We learn so much from playing teams like that and playing teams like Hortonville, and Neenah this year. They teach you something every time. Got to bring your A-game and these girls have done that,” said head coach Tim Kohl.

“There is no team you can sit back be like this is an easy win. You’re always having to push,” said Bergin.

The approach to reach the ultimate goal, the program’s first championship, is the same as any other for the Wildcats. Starting with the quarterfinals against Sun Prairie East on Thursday morning.

“Take everything one step at a time. You can’t think about everything all at once. We’re only thinking about the next game,” said Bergin.

“If we just play like as we always do. We’re going to make it far,” said Bougie.

