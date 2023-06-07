Manitowoc man accused of stealing firearm from Fleet Farm

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man is facing federal charges after authorities said he stole a gun from a Fleet Farm.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 45-year-old Dewane J. Mrotek.

The indictment alleges that Mrotek stole a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer, Fleet Farm. A news release didn’t specify the date of the alleged theft.

If convicted of stealing the firearm, he faces up to ten years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.