MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Uplifted Oncology Rehab

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people are impacted by cancer, and someone’s cancer journey doesn’t end after chemotherapy; sometimes people develop other health issues.

In this edition of Wisconsin Women Making a Difference, a meet a woman bringing something unique and very needed in the community: oncology physical therapy.

Lindsay Seefeldt has been practicing physical therapy for 15 years, but her focus for the last several years has been oncology, working with patients diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s just something I had tremendous passion for and over the years. As I was treating patients, I really noticed a lot of my patients were coming to me after they had long-term issues. So, after they had chronic issues such as lymphedema, which is chronic swelling, they had inflammation and painful fibrosis, which usually accompanies radiation, deconditioning and weakness,” Seefeldt said.

She wants to help people avoid long-term health effects of chemo or radiation, for example.

Her dream was to bring someone unique to the Green Bay area, and just recently she made it happen. She calls it Uplifted Oncology Rehab.

“They’re scared, they’re vulnerable, and I want to hand-in-hand help uplift them through their whole journey so that they can go on and live the best quality of life as possible after their cancer journey.”

She’s just getting started, using space for now on the west side near the airport, working with patients like Barb Carroll, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2020.

She underwent six months of chemo, a lumpectomy, followed by six more months of chemo, before finding out the cancer came back, and ultimately she decided to have a double mastectomy.

“Back to the radiation. That’s what really surprised me, how the trauma that it does to your body, I thought you have radiation, you’re burned, target the cancer, pretty much done, heal. But it’s all the inside trauma that I didn’t know,” Barb said.

“I’m meeting them at their most vulnerable state. They just found out that they have cancer. A lot of it is education, sitting down with them, really understanding what’s truly important to them, and then hand-in-hand we can kind of walk through that journey together to help them with healing,” Lindsay said.

Barb said Lindsay helps empower her through knowledge, getting to know what works for her, because not everyone’s cancer journey looks the same.

“She is not going to heal like someone else is going to heal,” Lindsay said, “so you have to listen to their body, listen to what’s important to them.”

“I’m just so thankful to the people that recommended her. Green Bay, they’re so lucky that she picked here this city, this town, to open her clinic. What she brings to the table is just going to be great. I mean, honestly,” Barb said.

It’s physical therapy that goes above and beyond the body. Carroll says she’s able to really live now, and she’s got Lindsay to thank for it.

The next goal for Lindsay is to expand, have more oncology specialists alongside her, even occupational and speech therapy. She says she finds purpose in uplifting her patients one session at a time.

“Any time somebody has such a win like this and they can go on living their life after cancer, it lights me up. That’s truly why I’m here,” Lindsay said.

