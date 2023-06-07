Local volunteer firefighter recognized Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A volunteer firefighter from Mishicot was formally recognized Tuesday for being named Wisconsin’s Firefighter of the Year by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association earlier this year.

John Tulachka was presented with a citation at a village board meeting on Tuesday.

Tulachka is the full-time Mishicot Public Works director but answers the call to service for both the Mishicot and Tisch Mills fire departments.

He’s credited with quick thinking when he responded to a fire during a snowstorm in February 2022. He was plowing the roads when the call came, so he plowed a path for the fire trucks and led the family in the house to safety.

Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Gibson), who was on hand for the presentation, issued a statement, “It was an honor to present John Tulachka with a citation recognizing his bravery and quick thinking that resulted in rescuing a family from a fire during a winter snowstorm. Because of his courage, he prevented a tragic event from turning into something fatal.”

The Wisconsin State Firefighters Association names the Firefighter of the Year at its annual convention. This year, the convention was held in La Crosse in March.

