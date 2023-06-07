Learning curve: Love delivers Jekyll & Hyde moments in O.T.A practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday was pretty much exactly what you would expect with a first year starting quarterback; flashes of brilliance and then the face-palm emoji moment on the other side.

Early in practice, Jordan Love had a beautiful touchdown pass to 2nd-year receiver Romeo Doubs, up and over one defender and against the end line as well.

But then, at the end of practice, Love threw late and across the middle for an interception to Tarvarius Moore. Love has things to work on and the Packers will have their ups and downs with him.

“Yeah, that’s a mortal sin,” Love said. “Late over the middle. That’s exactly what I did. But there is a time and a place. Depending on the coverage, things that are going on, if a DB falls or something like that. But given the circumstance right there, that was exactly a mortal sin. Late over the middle, the ball kind of floats, the DB gets a chance to make a play on the ball. Just gotta learn not to do that again.”

“You’d rather have that happen out at practice than in a game,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “It’s really the process of playing quarterback. I am less concerned about the end result right now. But I do believe if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent.”

“This is the time to push boundaries, try things, and just see and learn,” Love said.

“Certainly there are going to be those moments,” LaFleur said. “When you talk about the situation, 2-minute at the end of the game with no timeouts, sometimes you are a little bit more aggressive. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And so I think you just have to go through those experiences.”

Other notes from Tuesday, both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins did take part in some team drills.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.