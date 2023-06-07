Hortonville blanks De Pere 10-0 to punch ticket to state baseball tourney

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hortonville baseball beat De Pere 10-0 in a WIAA Division 1 Sectional final on Tuesday to punch its ticket to the state tournament. The Polar Bears are making their first appearance in 25 years.

Other winners on Tuesday included 2-time defending state champ Denmark in Division 2, and Kiel in Division 3.

Enjoy the highlights above.

