Green Bay mother and son indicted for drug conspiracy, money laundering

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay mother and her adult son are accused of selling fentanyl and face federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment alleging that 20-year-old Moises Gonzalez-Rodriguez and his mother, 52-year-old Blanca E. Rodriguez, conspired to distribute fentanyl. The indictment also alleges that Blanca Rodriguez laundered the proceeds of the drug sales.

If convicted of the drug conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a mandatory 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a life sentence. Rodriguez also faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment if convicted of the money laundering offense.

This case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.