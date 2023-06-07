Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announces plans for 14-home neighborhood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announced plans Wednesday to build a 14-home neighborhood.

Calling it “Habitat Homestead,” the lot will be a 14-unit development, ranging from townhomes to single-family homes.

The development lot sits on 2.66 acres. It’s a $4 million project with a 18 to 24 month timeframe that will start in the late summer. It has the potential to serve 92 people.

Habitat for Humanity says property taxes from the development are estimated to generate over $50,000 each year.

