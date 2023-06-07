Grand Chute Town Board denies reinstatement of administrator Jim March

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After a 3-2 vote, Grand Chute Town Board Administrator Jim March has not been reinstated onto the Town Board during its meeting Tuesday evening. Supervisors Beth English and Brad Gehring voted in favor of March’s reinstatement. Supervisors Ron Wolff, Jeff Ings, and Chair Jason Van Eperen voted against March’s reinstatement.

Tuesday’s agenda item comes after newly-elected supervisor Beth English during a board meeting on May 16, explained that her decision to vote in favor of terminating March was an attempt to spare the town from expensive and lengthy litigation and she felt she was uneducated on the situation.

On May 2, the board voted 4-1 to terminate March’s employment following a closed session.

Late last week, March filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Grand Chute and three of its supervisors, Ron Wolff, Jeff Ings, and Jason Van Eperen for alleging wrongful termination.

Wolff, Ings, and Van Eperen were served the lawsuit during the beginning of the Town Board meeting Tuesday evening.

According to March’s attorney Michael R. Fox, the federal complaint states March’s performance wasn’t an issue, and no reason was provided for his termination.

Several members of the public came forward speaking highly of March, and all the good he has done for the community. One person said the three supervisors involved in the lawsuit should recuse themselves until the matter has been resolved.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board will go into a closed session to consider applicants for the interim town administrator position.

