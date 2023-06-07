Dillon’s Law introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives

The state Senate unanimously approved Dillon's Law 2.0, sending it to Governor Evers.
The state Senate unanimously approved Dillon's Law 2.0, sending it to Governor Evers.(wbay)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBAY) - Legislation that encourages states to train individuals to carry and administer “Epi-pens” was introduced on the U.S. House of Representatives floor in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Dillion’s Law is inspired by 18-year-old Dillon Mueller of Mishicot, Wisconsin who died on October 4, 2014, from a deadly bee sting and was unable to receive life-saving measures in a timely manner.

This legislation introduced by Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman would make epinephrine training more widely available and allow people to administer an Epi-pen to someone suffering from an allergic reaction.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque says “Dillon’s Law 3.0″ heads to Governor Evers’ desk for his signature.

Sen. Jacque was the initial force behind Dillon’s Law when it passed in Wisconsin in 2018. The provision enables pharmacists across the state to dispense epinephrine without a patient-specific prescription order.

He says this will help save more lives so that no one has to go through what Dillon’s parents, Angel and George, have gone through.

“A lot of the bills that I’ve proposed, you can’t bring back a loved one,” Senator Jacque said. “You can’t undo the heartache, or whatever the economic loss might be regarding, you know, whatever the situation is that occurred. But even if you can’t undo the harm, you can try to help the next person from having to go through the same thing”

Dillon’s parents started the Dillon Mueller Memorial Fund, which has already helped 3,000 people obtain training in Wisconsin.

If you’re interested in receiving training, there is an event coming up in Ashwaubenon at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on June 20.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Theodore Rhoades was charged with exposing himself to a child in June 2023
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood

Latest News

Drawing of new homes from Habitat for Humanity in Green Bay
Habitat for Humanity has big expansion plans for Green Bay
Oshkosh West hopes experience pays off at the State Softball Tournament
Police return flags in Black Creek
Flags in Black Creek are back
Burned house in Marinette
Fire claims life despite emergency responders efforts