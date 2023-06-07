Dillon’s Law introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBAY) - Legislation that encourages states to train individuals to carry and administer “Epi-pens” was introduced on the U.S. House of Representatives floor in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Dillion’s Law is inspired by 18-year-old Dillon Mueller of Mishicot, Wisconsin who died on October 4, 2014, from a deadly bee sting and was unable to receive life-saving measures in a timely manner.

This legislation introduced by Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman would make epinephrine training more widely available and allow people to administer an Epi-pen to someone suffering from an allergic reaction.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque says “Dillon’s Law 3.0″ heads to Governor Evers’ desk for his signature.

Sen. Jacque was the initial force behind Dillon’s Law when it passed in Wisconsin in 2018. The provision enables pharmacists across the state to dispense epinephrine without a patient-specific prescription order.

He says this will help save more lives so that no one has to go through what Dillon’s parents, Angel and George, have gone through.

“A lot of the bills that I’ve proposed, you can’t bring back a loved one,” Senator Jacque said. “You can’t undo the heartache, or whatever the economic loss might be regarding, you know, whatever the situation is that occurred. But even if you can’t undo the harm, you can try to help the next person from having to go through the same thing”

Dillon’s parents started the Dillon Mueller Memorial Fund, which has already helped 3,000 people obtain training in Wisconsin.

If you’re interested in receiving training, there is an event coming up in Ashwaubenon at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on June 20.

