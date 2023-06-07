‘Difficult and Tragic’: Woman dies after Marinette house fire

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tape still surrounds a home on Logan Avenue after fire broke out Monday afternoon.

The Marinette Police Department reported the only person inside the burning home, now identified as 58-year-old Susan Neilsen, needed help just after 1 p.m.

“We know that when fire and EMS arrived they worked as a team. The fire department went into the home. They extricated the female from the house. They gave her to the paramedics with Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area,” Officer Brad Bayerl said.

She died at the hospital.

The home now has boarded up windows and charred siding. Officer Bayerl told Action 2 News many agencies worked together, including the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Everybody responded rather quickly. Everybody had their role. Unfortunately, this is a rather difficult and tragic incident for not only the city and the community as a whole but the Neilsen family,” Bayerl expressed.

Emergency responders stayed at the home around three hours.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police said the fire doesn’t look suspicious or criminal.

“Our role as a police officer once again is to go there and make sure that there is no foul play and that we ultimately correlate everything to the family and make sure the family gets all their answers,” Bayerl said. “At this time we ask that you give the family your deepest condolences.”

The Division of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshall’s Office is looking into what sparked the flames.

Responding crews include the Marinette Police Department, Marinette Fire Department, Menominee Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area EMS personal, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Marinette Police Department at (715) 732-5200.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.