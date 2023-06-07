COOLER & SUNNY, BUT A BIT BREEZY ON WEDNESDAY

Skies will clear during the early morning hours of Wednesday, and you can expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Lows tonight will be cooler than recent nights as temperatures slip into the lower half of the 40s across the Northwoods. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s elsewhere. We’ll warm up quickly with all that sun and highs will get into the mid 70s. Winds may be a bit breezy with northeast gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies remain clear at night and lows will be in the 40s... isolated spots north could briefly dip into the mid/upper 30s. Winds will be lighter on Thursday and highs should be in the mid 70s once again. Temperatures will be warmer on Friday with highs getting back to near 80 degrees. The day should be dry, but our next weathermaker could bring a chance for showers at night through Saturday morning. There’s a better chance for rain and even storms for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be cooler and breezy with more clouds than sun. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees. After some much needed rainfall Saturday, the area of low pressure responsible should stall out over the eastern Great Lakes... and may even drift westward. Depending on how far that westward shift is, we may be in store for some additional rain on Monday. Temperatures will trend warmer over the first half of next week. It appears we may be headed back into a stretch of mid 80s or warmer by the end of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A bit cooler. A break from the wildfire smoke. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Comfortable, but breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and dry. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Late-night showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms, especially late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with occasional showers possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 80

