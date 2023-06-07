Chris Licht out as CEO of CNN, reports say

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chairman Chris Licht, whose brief tenure as the chairman and CEO of CNN had multiple issues, is out at the news network, according to multiple reports.

Licht’s time leading CNN lasted just over a year and included the shutting down of streaming service CNN+ shortly after its launch following months of promotion. The New York Times and CNBC reported the change at the network Wednesday, based on people familiar with the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Theodore Rhoades was charged with exposing himself to a child in June 2023
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
1 killed in Marinette house fire
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach