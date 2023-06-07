Celebration planned in Charlie Knuth’s memory

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - “A celebration of community.” That’s what organizers are calling an upcoming event to remember a Fox Valley teenager who touched people around the country.

Charlie Knuth died earlier this month after battling a rare and painful skin disease and, most recently, lymphoma.

The event will be held on the evening of Tuesday, July 18, at Doyle Park in Little Chute.

An organizer who knew Charlies says this kind of community event is what he would want.

”This is why Trisha [Charlie’s mother] wanted it to be called not a celebration of life but a celebration of community, because the silver lining of Charlie’s existence is that he brought the community together on several occasions,” Tara Stevenson said.

Organizers are planning family-friendly activities and music from a DJ.

A GoFundMe account was created to help keep the event free to everyone. So far, the account has raised more than $1,000 toward its goal of $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.