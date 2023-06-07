Celebration planned in Charlie Knuth’s memory

Funds are being raised to make the July 18 event free for families
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - “A celebration of community.” That’s what organizers are calling an upcoming event to remember a Fox Valley teenager who touched people around the country.

Charlie Knuth died earlier this month after battling a rare and painful skin disease and, most recently, lymphoma.

The event will be held on the evening of Tuesday, July 18, at Doyle Park in Little Chute.

An organizer who knew Charlies says this kind of community event is what he would want.

”This is why Trisha [Charlie’s mother] wanted it to be called not a celebration of life but a celebration of community, because the silver lining of Charlie’s existence is that he brought the community together on several occasions,” Tara Stevenson said.

Organizers are planning family-friendly activities and music from a DJ.

A GoFundMe account was created to help keep the event free to everyone. So far, the account has raised more than $1,000 toward its goal of $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Theodore Rhoades was charged with exposing himself to a child in June 2023
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood

Latest News

Physical therapist Lindsay Seefeldt works with a patient at her new business focusing on...
Uplifting therapy for cancer patients
Trisha and Charlie Knuth
Celebration of Community for Charlie Knuth
Outagamie County Supervisor Tim Hermes
Outagamie County Board censures Hermes for anti-trans remarks
Outagamie County Supervisor Tim Hermes
Outagamie County Board reprimands Supervisor Tim Hermes for trans comments