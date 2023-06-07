Car on fire in house garage causes about $75,000 in damage at Appleton home

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire caused about $75,000 in damage at a home in Appleton on Wednesday, firefighters said.

Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 100 block of South Fidelis Street in Appleton.

According to the fire department, the initial call indicated that a vehicle was on fire inside a garage. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke and flames.

Fire crews removed the vehicle from the garage and extinguished the fire both in the vehicle and in the garage. Crews brought the fire under control within five minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined at this time. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $75,000.

