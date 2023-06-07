Brown County Executive unveils new Pamperin Park playground

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County leaders unveiled brand new playground equipment.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Pamperin Park in Green Bay on Wednesday. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Parks Director Matt Kriese revealed the new equipment.

It includes new play pieces that appealed to local school children during community input sessions.

The installations replaced a 20-year-old wooden playground structure. Other new features include improved safety elements.

