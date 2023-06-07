ANOTHER “NICE” DAY... WHICH IS NOT WHAT WE NEED.

Normally, we’re happy to tell you all about “nice” weather days... However, because it’s been so dry the past several weeks, “nice weather” is not what we need. We really need some rain, but unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait longer. Skies will be sunny across northeast Wisconsin today. A breezy northeast wind will keep our high temperatures in the seasonable low to middle 70s. Some 60s are possible again along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Our dry soil, low relative humidity and that northeast breeze will lead to more HIGH to VERY HIGH fire danger this afternoon. Folks should continue delaying any outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Menominee County, Michigan and east through the Upper Peninsula.

You might also notice some haze into this afternoon. That’s because of more Canadian wildfire smoke blowing back into the area. Our air quality may become poor again late today, so folks with respiratory illnesses might need to spend more time inside.

Believe it or not, a Frost Advisory has been issued tonight for folks in FAR NORTHERN Wisconsin. If you’re living near the Upper Michigan border and have cold-sensitive plants, you probably should protect them before heading to bed.

Meanwhile, there is hope ahead for some overdue rain... Look for occasional rain chances over the weekend and early next week. We may also have some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, Saturday’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’re watching this weathermaker closely.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Seasonable temps. Hazy smoke late. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Hazy moonlight. Cool and calmer. Frost FAR NORTH? LOW: 47 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine with some wildfire smoke. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Late-night showers? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns. Warmer. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.