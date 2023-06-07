3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Eye drops to avoid eye glasses

Eye drops
Eye drops(KTRE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We love these “Imagine... the future is here now” stories, and here’s one more.

Imagine... if you could avoid or put off needing glasses by using eye drops. The future is here now.

Brad Spakowitz tells us about these eye drops which are already approved for use in some countries and how close it is to approval in the United States.

So watch -- put on your glasses if you need to -- Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Theodore Rhoades was charged with exposing himself to a child in June 2023
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Police found person responsible for stealing flags at Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for international visitors to enter the states.
Gov. Evers says state tourism generated record-breaking $23.7 billion in 2022
Gov. Evers says state tourism generated record-breaking $23.7 billion in 2022
DEBRIEF: New camera helps SANE nurses get justice for survivors of abuse