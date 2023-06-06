Overnight fire causes heavy damage to Sheboygan County home

(KWCH)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a garage and caused severe damage to a Town of Sheboygan home overnight Tuesday, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says.

A 911 call at 2:13 a.m. reported a fire on Meadowlark Road. Deputies found the garage engulfed and the fire spreading to the home.

Everyone in the house was accounted for and wasn’t hurt.

Ten fire departments responded to the rural scene -- Town of Sheboygan Falls, Ada, Cedar Grove, Haven, Howards Grove, Johnsonville, Oostburg, Plymouth, City of Sheboygan, and City of Sheboygan Falls -- along with Town of Sheboygan First Responders and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

A damage estimate isn’t available.

The Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was...
Building fire causes major damage in Green Bay
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash

Latest News

Every seat was filled for a Green Bay school board meeting to vote on a 10-year master plan
Green Bay school board approves some resolutions towards school realignment
The parent of a bullied Shawano Middle School student attends a school board meeting
Shawano school board meeting addresses bullying
Green Bay Area Public School District
Green Bay school board passes three resolutions towards school realignment
WATCH: Mishicot softball heading back to state for fifth time