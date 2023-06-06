Overnight fire causes heavy damage to Sheboygan County home

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a garage and caused severe damage to a Town of Sheboygan home overnight Tuesday, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says.

A 911 call at 2:13 a.m. reported a fire on Meadowlark Road. Deputies found the garage engulfed and the fire spreading to the home.

Everyone in the house was accounted for and wasn’t hurt.

Ten fire departments responded to the rural scene -- Town of Sheboygan Falls, Ada, Cedar Grove, Haven, Howards Grove, Johnsonville, Oostburg, Plymouth, City of Sheboygan, and City of Sheboygan Falls -- along with Town of Sheboygan First Responders and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

A damage estimate isn’t available.

The Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine what caused the fire.

