Oshkosh Police say woman admits to stealing money from youth hockey group

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police said a woman admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from a youth organization.

Police said back in late March, the woman reported to the Oshkosh Police Department that she had stolen at least $60,000 from the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association over the course of several years. Police said she held a Treasurer position within this Association at the time of the reported theft.

Oshkosh Police said they’re still investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was...
Building fire causes major damage in Green Bay
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion

Latest News

In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo laying off some workers at Brillion campus, ending multiple shifts
Still photo of handcuffs.
Brown County man accused of exposing himself to child in neighborhood
Mackenzie Van Eperen
Families, scouts gather to remember 9-year-old killed in crash
Every seat was filled for a Green Bay school board meeting to vote on a 10-year master plan
Green Bay school board approves some resolutions towards school realignment