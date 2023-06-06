Oshkosh Police say woman admits to stealing money from youth hockey group

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police said a woman admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from a youth organization.

Police said back in late March, the woman reported to the Oshkosh Police Department that she had stolen at least $60,000 from the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association over the course of several years. Police said she held a Treasurer position within this Association at the time of the reported theft.

Oshkosh Police said they’re still investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

