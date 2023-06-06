NOT AS WARM WITH DECREASING WILDFIRE SMOKE

Spotty thundershowers were roaming through areas to the SOUTHWEST of Appleton this morning. It looks like the rain has come to an end for the day... Areas farther to the north and east have stayed dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Those thundershowers were courtesy of a cold front, which has pushed into southwestern Wisconsin. Behind the front, we’re getting a northeast breeze. That wind has ushered in more seasonable early June weather. It’s not as warm as yesterday, with highs in the low to middle 70s. Some spots by the lakeshore might not even get out of the 60s.

That northeast breeze is also purging out the lingering wildfire smoke across the area. Our air quality has gradually improved throughout the day. Folks who deal with respiratory illnesses may choose to open up their windows when they go to bed tonight.

Otherwise, the forecast looks dry through the midweek. Considering how dry it’s been around here over the past few weeks, this is not good news. Our next decent chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Decreasing wildfire smoke. HIGH: 74, with cooler upper 60s lakeside

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A bit cooler. A break from the wildfire smoke. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Comfortable. Wildfire smoke returns at night? HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A bit hazy from more smoke? Warmer and dry. HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Late-night showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Showers and storms, especially late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not as warm and still breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 76

