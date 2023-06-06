Mishicot softball heading back to state for fifth time

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Mishicot softball had no problem winning their conference title going 10-0 in the Big East this year, but now they have their eyes on the state title.

“We’re so excited to get out there. We’re giddy, we’re all a little nervous but that’s just natural for us,” Mishicot junior outfielder Cora Nelson said. “We just want to get the job done.”

“It’s pretty crazy. You don’t experience this very often so it’s super exciting,” sophomore catcher Kasey Brouchoud said.

This is Mishicot’s fifth trip to state, winning the championship in 2021. Now they’re hoping to use that experience as the D3 No. 2 seed with Mayville up first in the semifinal on Friday.

“We know what to expect, but it’s still a lot of pressure that we have been there before,” Nelson said. “People are out for us but we’re ready to get out there and be the underdogs and prove them wrong cause we are young.”

“Since we won it, it shows that we can do it. We obviously want to repeat that,” Mishicot junior pitcher Cora Stodola said. “Having the experience, three of the girls were on that team, so we want to give the experience to the other girls and they want to have it.”

“I think we just need to jump out right away, get some runs on the board, get hyped up and feel the energy,” Brouchoud said.

Mishicot had nine shut outs this year, including the sectional final 6-0 win over Peshtigo that booked their trip to state.

“It’s just proof that it’s not one or two people, it’s the whole entire team. As a pitcher, I can just pitch it and know that I have a team behind me that’ll take care of anything that’s hit to them,” Stodola said.

“We know we can do it, but we’re humble. But that’s also our main goal,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.