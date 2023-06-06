Memorial service planned for Oshkosh K9 Lando

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is having a memorial service for K9 Lando on Friday, June 9.

Oshkosh Police said the service is open to law enforcement and the public.

K9 Lando became unexpectedly ill and it was discovered that he had an autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Oshkosh Police said medical staff tried to treat this illness but Lando was not responding to the treatments and he had to be euthanized.

K9 Lando was born on July 26, 2016 and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2018 from K9 Services located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was assigned to Officer Fettig from 2018 to 2020, and to Officer Martinez from 2020 to this year.

The memorial service for K9 Lando will be held at the Leach Amphitheater at 303 Ceape Avenue in Oshkosh.

Doors will open at 9:00 AM and the service will start at 10:00 AM. Public parking will be available in the parking lot located to the west of the Leach Amphitheater. Service animals only will be permitted to attend with their handler and must be kept on a leash at all times.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Police Department’s K9 Program Attn: Sgt Romanowicz 420 Jackson Street Oshkosh, WI 54901.

