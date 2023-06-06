INTERVIEW: NWTC seeing increased enrollment in trade, engineering programs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a new population of high school graduates moving on to college, but where they move to is changing a bit.

We’ve talked and heard about on this program the rising emphasis on two-year colleges and tech schools NWTC has seen a 17% increase in enrollment for their trade and engineering technologies programs.

While this is somewhat apples and oranges, more than half of the 4-year schools in the UW System saw a 3% decrease in enrollment employment opportunities are driving this increase, for example, it is projected that 2 million jobs will join the infrastructure sector each of the next ten years

In the video above, we are joined by Amy Knox, the Dean of NWTC’s Trade and Engineering Technologies.

