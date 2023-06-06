INTERVIEW: NWTC seeing increased enrollment in trade, engineering programs

There is a new population of high school graduates moving on to college, but where they move to is changing a bit.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a new population of high school graduates moving on to college, but where they move to is changing a bit.

We’ve talked and heard about on this program the rising emphasis on two-year colleges and tech schools NWTC has seen a 17% increase in enrollment for their trade and engineering technologies programs.

While this is somewhat apples and oranges, more than half of the 4-year schools in the UW System saw a 3% decrease in enrollment employment opportunities are driving this increase, for example, it is projected that 2 million jobs will join the infrastructure sector each of the next ten years

In the video above, we are joined by Amy Knox, the Dean of NWTC’s Trade and Engineering Technologies.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Green Bay Area Public School District
Green Bay school board passes three resolutions towards school realignment
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5

Latest News

A baby girl from Waupun is here today thanks to a life-saving surgery that allowed her to...
Life-saving surgery successfully performed on baby in Waupun
A baby girl from Waupun is here today thanks to a life-saving surgery that allowed her to...
Life-saving surgery successfully performed on baby in Waupun
Organizations started training on AED's gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare...
Organizations get training and donated AEDs from Packers
Organizations started training on AED's gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare...
Organizations get training and donated AEDs from Packers
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning