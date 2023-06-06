COOLER WITH LESS SMOKE ON TUESDAY

The haze due to lingering smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will begin to push southwest of the area tonight. That’s a trend that will continue on Tuesday so you’ll notice more blue sky peeking through the clouds. There is only a SMALL chance of a shower through Tuesday morning as a cold front pushes through the region. Lows will dip into the middle 50s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Tuesday with highs only rising into the middle 70s. We’ll have a northeast wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Clouds should clear out of the area at night and we’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be comfortable, with low humidity, and seasonable temperatures.

The majority of this week will stay dry, which will lead to fire weather conditions remaining elevated across much of the state. A more significant weathermaker may approach late in the week. Rain showers could arrive late Friday and continue with times of storms on Saturday. Continue to check back for updates on this much needed rainfall.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Less smoke late. A stray shower WEST? LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Seasonalble with a mix of sun and clouds, less smoke. An early shower SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny again, warm, and dry. HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. Late showers? HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Showers and thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 76

