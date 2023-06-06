Bipartisan election integrity group launched in battleground Wisconsin

A bipartisan group including former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to building trust and confidence in elections has launched in Wisconsin, a state that was at the center of false claims of election fraud in 2020
UW President and former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson visits Superior during his farewell...
UW President and former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson visits Superior during his farewell tour.((KBJR/CBS 3))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group including former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson dedicated to building trust and confidence in elections launched Monday in Wisconsin, a state that was at the center of false claims of election fraud in 2020.

Keep Our Republic was formed in 2020 and operates in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those states, along with Wisconsin and a handful of others, were at the center of former President Donald Trump's false claims that the election had been stolen after his loss in 2020.

Keep Our Republic said in a statement announcing its Wisconsin launch that it was expanding its mission of election education, combatting misinformation and ensuring the integrity of the democratic process. It's largely focused on the post-election process of canvassing the certifying the votes.

In other states, the group has collaborated with universities, legal organizations, and other groups to conduct research, issue recommendations, and offer training sessions.

The group's efforts in Wisconsin will be led by Kathy Bernier, a former Republican state senator and Chippewa County election clerk who chaired the Senate's elections committee during the 2020 election and was one of the most vocal critics of Trump's claims of election fraud.

Democratic members of the Wisconsin advisory council include former Democratic state Rep. David Bowen, former Republican Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch, former Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton, former U.S. Rep. Reid Ribble and longtime Republican lobbyist Bill McCoshen.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

FILE - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman leaves the stand after...
Wisconsin judge: Don’t delete records from probe into 2020 Trump loss
FILE - Eva Stebel, a water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
Republican lawmakers propose plan to combat PFAS pollution in Wisconsin
42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, ...
Judge sentences Milwaukee teen to 22 years for role in 12-year-old girl’s shooting death
Republicans reject funding for top University of Wisconsin building project