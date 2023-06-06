AriensCo laying off some workers at Brillion campus, ending multiple shifts

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - AriensCo, a major manufacturer in Northeast Wisconsin, is laying off some employees at one of its Brillion plants.

“We are rebalancing our manufacturing workforce across our different locations and shifts to maximize production output,” the company said in a public statement.

In the statement, the company says it’s immediately ending some of its Brillion campus shifts, namely the 2nd, 3rd, and weekend shift operations. The company didn’t say how many workers would be impacted by the ending of the shifts.

“Alternatively, we are expanding the production output on 1st shift,” the company’s statement says. “All impacted employees are encouraged to apply for these new positions as well as other positions currently available. We have roughly 100 positions open for impacted employees to consider.”

AriensCo says no other changes are planned.

“We understand this rebalance directly affects employees and have provided paid time for them to apply for open roles,” the statement reads.

An employee shared a copy of packet they received from AriensCo with Action 2 News, informing them that their shift has ended effective immediately and they will be paid through Thursday. The packet informed the employee how to apply online for other jobs with the company and explained what would happen to their benefits.

