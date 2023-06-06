3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Quiet your jets

When it comes to comparing how loud a noise is, it seems nothing beats a jet engine.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to comparing how loud a noise is, it seems nothing beats a jet engine. The sound of a jet taking off is about 140 or 150 decibels (dB)-- beating motorcycles (95 dB), concerts (100 dB), and a dog barking directly into your ear (110 dB), according to the CDC.

Engineers have been working quietly on technologies to make jet planes quieter. How quiet? And how are they doing it? Brad flies through the details in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Plus, the power of a mother’s touch. Brad tells you how much infant mortality rates fell the longer premature and underweight newborns were kept close to their mothers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
First Alert Investigation: Family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Green Bay Area Public School District
Green Bay school board passes three resolutions towards school realignment
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5

Latest News

A baby girl from Waupun is here today thanks to a life-saving surgery that allowed her to...
Life-saving surgery successfully performed on baby in Waupun
A baby girl from Waupun is here today thanks to a life-saving surgery that allowed her to...
Life-saving surgery successfully performed on baby in Waupun
Organizations started training on AED's gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare...
Organizations get training and donated AEDs from Packers
Organizations started training on AED's gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare...
Organizations get training and donated AEDs from Packers
In a classroom inside of AriensCo in Brillion, a group of Ariens employee are working their way...
AriensCo lets go of hundreds of workers, seemingly without warning