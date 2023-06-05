Time Out magazine ranks NEW Zoo among best zoos to visit in the country

Timeout magazine ranked the NEW Zoo 25th among the 28 best zoos to visit in the country, but the other 27 are from much larger cities.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Things are heating up at the NEW Zoo in Suamico.

Summer crowds are starting to show up and there will be more on the way, perhaps aided by a new ranking out just at the end of last week.

It’s a nice peacock-feather in the cap of the zoo’s new director, who took over after longtime director Neil Anderson retired last summer, first on an interim basis and then getting the full-time title in January.

We spoke with the new director out at the zoo in the video above.

