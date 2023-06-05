Terminated Grand Chute administrator Jim March files federal lawsuit against town

Grand Chute town hall
Grand Chute town hall
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A former administrator for the Town of Grand Chute is now filing a federal lawsuit over his firing.

In a news release issued late last week, attorney Michael R. Fox representing former administrator Jim March said he has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Grand Chute and three of its supervisors, Ron Wolff, Jeff Ings, and Jason Van Eperen.

According to the news release, the lawsuit alleges the three administrators violated March’s First Amendment rights when they voted to terminate March as Town Administrator on May 2.

March’s attorney cites the federal complaint which states March’s performance wasn’t an issue and no reason was provided for his termination - the Town Board announced March was fired without good cause.

March’s attorney also claims the May 2 meeting was improperly noticed by the board to avoid citizen input. The attorney also says March had good performance reviews on his work before he was fired.

Previous report:

Jim March was let go amidst controversy

