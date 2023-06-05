Shawano School Board hold first meeting since viral bullying video

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday night, the Shawano School Board will hold its first meeting since Action 2 News first told you about the disturbing Instagram video of a Shawano Community Middle School student punching another student in class. Since then, we’ve been digging into the Shawano School District’s bullying policies and hearing from parents and police.

And parents Action 2 News has spoken with over the past month say they’re concerned about bullying within the Shawano schools, especially after the online incident. The mother of the victim from the video, Chelsea Giesen says she will be attending the meeting Monday night. Tonya Johnson, a parent of a child she says experienced bullying at Shawano Community Middle, says she hopes to see change.

“I would definitely like to see mental health made a priority in the schools because I think that’s probably the bigger issue. The students, mental health and mental well-being, not, not being priority. I think that’s probably the main issue. But there’s, there’s a lot of issues there that need to be addressed and they say they have a zero bully tolerance but nothing’s really ever done about it,” said Johnson.

The Shawano Community Middle School Principal previously sent a letter to parents asking for volunteers for school initiatives.

