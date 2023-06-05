Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Memorial set up at crash site in Combined Locks at corner of Wallace and Washington
Police identify 9-year-old girl who died in Combined Locks crash
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Police: Children escaped during weapons call at Oshkosh home
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski
Victim’s family ‘frustrated’ over charges delay in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Photo of bare flag poles
Flags stolen from Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Brad Spakowitz reports on a U.S. Geological Survey study showing New York City is sinking
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Throw the Statue of Liberty a life preserver
Photo of bare flag poles
Flags stolen from Veterans Memorial in Black Creek
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say