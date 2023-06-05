Local Miracle Leagues open new baseball season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miracle Leagues of the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore have their season openers Monday, June 5.

The Miracle League is a baseball league for kids and adults with different abilities.

The mission is to provide a non-competitive league on a safe, accessible baseball field and enhance the players’ social skills, build their self-esteem, and give them the star athlete treatment.

The Fox Valley League holds its first game at Memorial Park in Appleton. The Lakeshore League’s season opener is at Miracles Park in Manitowoc.

