Kewaunee County students get hands-on farm experience

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students from the Kewaunee area will be getting their hands dirty this week learning about the agriculture industry.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Boot Camp will give 30 students from Kewaunee, Holy Rosary and St. Paul’s schools hands-on experience, learning many different jobs related to farming and farm products.

That includes learning how to milk and feed cows and cheesemaking.

The boot camp runs through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.