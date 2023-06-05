Kewaunee County students get hands-on farm experience

30 students from Kewaunee, Holy Rosary and St. Paul's will learn firsthand about the agriculture industry.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students from the Kewaunee area will be getting their hands dirty this week learning about the agriculture industry.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Boot Camp will give 30 students from Kewaunee, Holy Rosary and St. Paul’s schools hands-on experience, learning many different jobs related to farming and farm products.

That includes learning how to milk and feed cows and cheesemaking.

The boot camp runs through Friday.

