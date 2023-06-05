Green Bay school board pass three resolutions surrounding Facilities Master Plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday’s Green Bay Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting was a full house, as members of the board took up the 10-year Facilities Master Plan.

Vice President James Lyerly presented four resolutions to the board:

Green Bay Area Public School District Board Resolution related to the facility master planning task force recommendations pertaining community impact of repurposing schools to 4K-8 facilities and proposed school boundary changes The Green Bay Area Public School District is directed to initiate all necessary activities required to prepare a proposed capital referendum question and present the resulting project list, capital requirements, and all other pertinent information on or before 11/1/23 such that the board can approve a capital referendum question as follows: build a new elementary school on the site of Kennedy Elementary School to enable, upon its completion, the district to consolidate the student populations of selected west-side elementary schools implement the recommended security upgrades at the following schools: Southwest High School Lombardi Middle School East High School Preble High School Edison Middle School Eisenhower Elementary School Wilder Elementary School modify West High School to: create an accessible district administration space to receive select district administration staff to effectuate the closure of the district office building, and/or create a distinct educational environment for the John Dewey Academy of Learning Charter School address timely priority facility issues as recommended by the Master Facility Planning Committee Green Bay Area Public School District Board Resolution related to the facility master planning task force recommendations pertaining to creating a referendum question Green Bay Area Public School District Board Resolution related to the facility master planning task force recommendations pertaining to Wequiock Elementary School

Following a four-hour-long meeting, the board of education unanimously passed three out of the four resolutions. The resolution regarding Tank Elementary School has been tabled.

The Facilities Master Plan includes several schools, along with building a new elementary school and changing the boundaries of other schools.

It’s a controversial plan, and at a meeting last month many community members asked the board to delay the vote. Despite that, the board president said she expected the vote would happen.

A memo from interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer attached to the agenda for Monday’s meeting on the school board’s website says that a decision must be made by January -- so there is time if the vote is pushed back.

The recommendations in the master plan were made by a task force, and it’s an effort to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall.

The plan recommends closing or moving several schools, building a new elementary school; and changing some school boundaries:

Close or repurpose 12 buildings

New west-side elementary school

Three schools repurposed as 4K-8 grade: Franklin Langlade MacAuliffe

Minoka-Hill moves to Lincoln

Leonardo da Vinci moves to Webster

Move John Dewey Academy of Learning and a portion of District Office to West High School

Portion of District Office to another GBAPS building

District leaders say these changes are needed because of projections that there will be fewer students in the Green Bay Area Public School District in the future.

A closed meeting began at 4:30 p.m. followed by an open meeting at 5 p.m.

The Green Bay school board could vote Monday, June 5, on the district’s master plan for a major realignment.

