Green Bay school board may vote Monday on major school realignment

The plan would change some boundaries, close or move several schools, and build a new elementary school
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay school board could vote Monday, June 5, on the district’s master plan for a major realignment. That plan includes several schools, along with building a new elementary school and changing the boundaries of other schools.

It’s a controversial plan, and at a meeting last month many community members asked the board to delay the vote. Despite that, the board president said she expected the vote would happen.

A memo from interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer attached to the agenda for Monday’s meeting on the school board’s website says that a decision must be made by January -- so there is time if the vote is pushed back.

The recommendations in the master plan were made by a task force, and it’s an effort to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall.

The plan recommends closing or moving several schools, building a new elementary school; and changing some school boundaries:

  • Close or repurpose 12 buildings
  • New west-side elementary school
  • Three schools repurposed as 4K-8 grade:
    Franklin
    Langlade
    MacAuliffe
  • Minoka-Hill moves to Lincoln
  • Leonardo da Vinci moves to Webster
  • Move John Dewey Academy of Learning and a portion of District Office to West High School
  • Portion of District Office to another GBAPS building

District leaders say these changes are needed because of projections that there will be fewer students in the Green Bay Area Public School District in the future.

A closed meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by an open meeting at 5 p.m.

Action 2 News will follow this story and report from Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Names of victim and driver from fatal crash in Combined Locks released
Stage at Titletown for Flo Rida concert
Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert
Tammy Elliott and the lottery scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: You won a lottery you didn’t enter!
K9 Lando
Oshkosh Police Department mourns the passing of K9 “Lando”

Latest News

Green Bay school board might vote Monday on realignment plan
Oshkosh police: S. Main Street reopens after police incident
Packers player Aaron Jones takes a swing at raising money at the Donald Driver Charity Softball...
Packers score a home run with fans at charity softball game
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Building fire causes major damage in Green Bay