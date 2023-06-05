Green Bay school board may vote Monday on major school realignment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay school board could vote Monday, June 5, on the district’s master plan for a major realignment. That plan includes several schools, along with building a new elementary school and changing the boundaries of other schools.

It’s a controversial plan, and at a meeting last month many community members asked the board to delay the vote. Despite that, the board president said she expected the vote would happen.

A memo from interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer attached to the agenda for Monday’s meeting on the school board’s website says that a decision must be made by January -- so there is time if the vote is pushed back.

The recommendations in the master plan were made by a task force, and it’s an effort to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall.

The plan recommends closing or moving several schools, building a new elementary school; and changing some school boundaries:

Close or repurpose 12 buildings

New west-side elementary school

Three schools repurposed as 4K-8 grade:

Franklin

Langlade

MacAuliffe

Minoka-Hill moves to Lincoln

Leonardo da Vinci moves to Webster

Move John Dewey Academy of Learning and a portion of District Office to West High School

Portion of District Office to another GBAPS building

District leaders say these changes are needed because of projections that there will be fewer students in the Green Bay Area Public School District in the future.

A closed meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by an open meeting at 5 p.m.

Action 2 News will follow this story and report from Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.